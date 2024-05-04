Transform your lives by becoming masters not slaves: BK Shivani

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Haridwar, 2 May: Giving tips on leading a quality and disease free life in her first ever public program in Haridwar, Sister BK Shivani, international spiritual orator from Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwari Vishwavidyalaya, said, “Today we have become slaves of our habits and circumstances surrounding us. We can bring Ram Rajya through Swaraj, winning over diehard wrong habits. Self-reliant India will be formed only by getting freedom from the slavery of ten common vices of human beings. We do not have to wait for when Ram Rajya will come; rather we have to make efforts from now to bring Ram Rajya.”

BK Shivani was speaking as the Chief Guest at a spiritual programme organized in the auditorium of the Prem Nagar Ashram in Haridwar. It was organised by the Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwari Vishwavidyalaya Seva Kendra, Haridwar. It began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp. BK Shivani was given a floral welcome by Meena Didi, in-charge of Seva Kendra, Haridwar. Former state Cabinet Minister MLA Madan Kaushik, programme coordinator Gyanesh Agarwal, Jagdish Lal Pahwa, Brahma Kumar Sushil Bhai, social worker Vishal Garg, social worker Manu Shivpuri felicitated BK Shivani.

A huge crowd had gathered to listen to her lecture.

She said that in Treta Yuga, both Lord Ram and Ravana were present. Ram Rajya means to live a life of truth, peace, happiness and spirituality, while Ravana Rajya means to live a life full of vices. Ravana had 10 heads, symbolising ten vices – lust, anger, greed, ego, attachment, slander, laziness, etc. Ram Rajya would be established by defeating these vices in life.

She said that, on 22 January this year, the idol of Shri Ram was established in Ayodhya. “For such achievements, we do not have to wait for anyone but have to make efforts to establish happiness, peace and affection,” she declared.

She said that it is presently Kaliyug, which would be followed by Satyug. Satyug has to be achieved not by showing fear, anger and resentment but with love and peace. She asserted, “In the race for modernity, we have become slaves of our senses. We have to become their masters only then can we move towards spiritual happiness. This is the miracle of Raja Yoga. All this can happen only by moving from Sankalp to Siddhi. The more positively we think, the more positive we become. Affirming ourselves on wellness, we can overcome pain and disease in reality.”

Among those present were former Executive Director of BHEL, Sanjay Gulati, Rashmi Gulati, Bininder Sodhi, Manu Shivpuri, Vijaypal Baghel, Mahavir Prasad Agarwal and others.