‘Transformational Leader’ Dr TSR Prasada Rao remembered at IIP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 May: The IIP Pensioners’ Welfare Association and the late Dr Prasada Rao’s family held a prayer and memorial meet at the IIP Auditorium, here, today.

Dr Prasada Rao was the former Director of the Indian Institute of Petroleum. His tenure from 20 September, 1990, to 31 January, 1999, is considered to be the golden period in the history of IIP.

Many of Dr Rao’s well-wishers, colleagues, and co-workers attended the meet and paid homage to this legendary leader. Dr Prasada Rao’s sudden demise in April this year was described by all as a personal loss.

Scientists who were closely associated with Dr Rao during his tenure attended the meeting and celebrated his life, recalling memories associated with him.

Dr Rao joined IIP as the Director when the organisation was facing hard times. No one was ready to join as the Director. But it was Dr Rao who took up this challenge and transformed the fate of IIP, shared a colleague, PN Bhambi. Dr Rao was described as a transformational leader. His charm and charisma overwhelmed people around him. His continued efforts had marked the presence of IIP on the world map, shared Dr Kuldeep Chandra, former Director of KDMIPE.

Dr Rao amended the rules for the welfare of workers and employees. He invested in uplifting the lives of employees. He also laid the foundation of the Kendriya Vidayala, IIP, which has benefitted many students and still continues to do so.

Dr Rao worked towards various social causes throughout his life. He opened schools, computer labs, renovated temples, and initiated welfare projects for the betterment of people living in his ancestral village situated in Andhra Pradesh, revealed his son, Dr Uday Turaga.

Silence was observed on the occasion to pay homage to Dr TSR Prasada Rao. Deepest condolences were conveyed to Sujata Rao (wife of Dr Rao), Dr Uday (Son) and Harita (Daughter).