Travelling Film Festival & Forum to be held in Uttarkashi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Feb: Under the Secure Himalaya project of UNDP, the organisation and CMS Vatavaran will hold a series of ‘Travelling Film Festival and Forum’ in the four Himalayan cites of Uttarkashi, Gangtok, Shimla and Leh.

The Uttarkashi festival is scheduled for 25 & 26 February at the Uttrakashi Collectorate Auditorium.

The idea behind this festival and forum is to support this unique green movement for conservation through using films, festivals and forums; reach out and engage with a cross section of stakeholders, including Government of India, Media, Conservation organisations, Experts, Academics, Corporations, Youth and general public and to provide a platform for showcasing the SECURE Himalayas initiatives and programmes.

To achieve these goals, the activities conducted will include film screenings on two days of SECURE Himalaya films along with selected awarded/nominated CMS Vatavaran environmental films on various other relevant environmental issues like water conservation, wildlife conservation, climate change, forest conservation and livelihood and sustainable technologies. Competitions in drawing and painting for the students and youth on the first day of the festival. The best three paintings will be selected by an expert committee and will be awarded on the last day of the festival. An on the spot quiz competition on environment for school children will be held during the film screenings. A half day capacity-building workshop on Green Film Making will be conducted. The workshop will teach the basic skills and techniques in filmmaking for creatively expressing environmental ideas and concerns. A media outreach session/panel discussion on “Climate Change Reporting and its impact on Himalayan Ecosystem” will also be organised. The idea behind this session is to create an engagement with the environment journalists, conservation organizations, experts, academics, corporations, youth and civil society.