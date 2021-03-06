Travelxp’s launch event for the Uttarakhand Show, held in Doon

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 Mar: Travelxp launched the latest travel show, Travel Diaries with Healer and Rohan with a 2-day conclave. On 5th March, 2021 a press conference was held at Dehradun, graced by the presence of Naresh Bansal, Rajya Sabha MP.

The show, shot after the pandemic, is now being telecasted in more than 50+ countries in over 16 languages to 120+ million homes. This show is also India’s first major travel show featuring a dog in the leading role.

Speaking about the show, Rohan Patoley, the host and director of the show shared some experiences about shooting in Uttarakhand. “Uttarakhand is not about just its destinations and its natural beauty, but most importantly about its people. We covered more than 10 districts of Uttarakhand in this show, and the warmth, love and support of the people have made this show what it is.” Rohan also remarked that shooting with a pet was a unique experience for the first time, and this will definitely show people the unique, unexplored experiences Uttarakhand has to offer.

Tanay Chothani, Director, Digital and Special Projects, spoke about the role Travelxp will play in rebuilding brand Uttarakhand post the pandemic. “The challenge of shooting in the pandemic was immense. Now, with the reach and visibility of Travelxp in more than 50+ countries in the world, Uttarakhand Tourism will receive a big boost in footfalls in the post-covid world. We are targeting to make Uttarakhand one of the top 3 destinations in India for tourists by 2025. It is time to convert this potential into a strength. We are committed to the sustainable development of Uttarakhand Tourism.”

The press conference was organized in partnership with PHD CCI, one of India’s oldest and leading Chambers of Commerce. Verendra Kalra, Chairman – PHD Uttarakhand, spoke about the effort PHD, along with private partners like Travelxp has played in boosting government efforts and puting Uttarakhand in the global limelight. Anil Taneja, the Regional Head of PHD Uttarakhand spoke about the long association with Travelxp in the State tourism promotion, including the Himalayan Summit held in 2018 and 2019.

On day 2, Travelxp hosted an event for all the tourism and travel industry dignitaries of Uttarakhand as a token of gratitude. Some of the invitees included Praveen Joshi, Ex- OSD to the CM, Uttarakhand, Hemant Kocher, Chairman PHD Tourism Association and others.

The show will be telecasted from Friday – Sunday perators.