Tree Plantation Drive held by Doon’s gynecologists

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 6 Jun: As the nations marked the 48th World Environment Day across the globe, the Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI) organised a plantation drive on Sunday at the Indian Medical Association Hall front lawn.

Dr Amit Singh, IMA President, was the Chief Guest. The event was actively attended by all the senior and active gynecologists of the city including Dr Savita Luthra, Dr Jyoti Sharma, Dr Rekha Srivastava, Dr Archana Luthra, Dr Meenu Vaish, Dr Manisha Singh, Dr Anshu Kakkar, Dr Arunima Patnaik, Dr Neha Behl, Dr Priyanka, Dr Semwal and Dr Surbhi Kohli.

Stressing on the need to save the ecosystem, Dr Amit Singh said the pandemic around the world has given all an opportunity to look at things with a newer and healthier perspective. He focused on the need to reverse the damage that has happened to the environment all these years and begin with smarter and greener ways to restore the same.

Renowned gynecologist and obstetrician Dr Savita Luthra emphasised the need to plant trees throughout the year. She said though the thought behind celebrating this specific day was to encourage people to become more aware about environmental concerns, there was more to be done and the world was beginning to see a positive change too in the times of pandemic. “People are becoming conscious and aware for environment and health,” she added.

Dr Savita Luthra had generously contributed a collection of ornamental plants – palms, cycas and crotons – to beautify the IMA Hall campus. The drive was led by Dr Arti Luthra, President, FOGSI, and Dr Radhika Raturi, Secretary, FOGSI.