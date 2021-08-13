Tree planting drive held at Col Brown School

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Aug: “To exist as a nation, to prosper as a state, to live as a people, we must have trees.”

Tree plantation is an essential activity conducted at Colonel Brown School on 11 August, each year. Fresh saplings are planted to keep the cycle of an eco-friendly campus thriving. The school makes a conscious effort to contribute towards the environment. The saplings are carefully selected and the students are engaged in the plantation drive. Despite the pandemic, the activity has been conducted to continue with this tradition.

A campus that is green is conducive for learning. It becomes a home for a variety of birds as well. It helps to develop the virtue of coexistence and offers a visual treat for the eyes.

Col Brown School emphasised on the occasion that a crucial factor in existence and the sustainability of the environment are trees. Yet, they are depleting in the world, causing major concerns and the problem of global warming. It is extremely vital to understand the role of trees and how their absence can affect the existence of humanity itself. The school management reiterated its commitment to providing a campus that is no less than a ‘heaven on earth’.

Gratitude was expressed to ‘The Friends of Doon’ who provided the saplings and helped with green drive.