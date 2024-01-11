Trekker Rohan Aggarwal felicitated in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonkar

Mussoorie, 10 Jan: Rohan Aggarwal, who has walked several thousand kilometres, reached Mussoorie via Dehradun on Wednesday. Rohan Aggarwal started his padyatra on 25 August, 2020. Its objective is to make people aware about humanity, brotherhood, peace and environment, as also not using disposable plastic.

On reaching Mussoorie, Rohan was welcomed by the Aggarwal Mahasabha and Aggarwal Youth Cell at Agrasen Chowk with presentation of a shawl and flowers. With a mission to spread a global campaign against the use of plastic and its dangerous impact on the environment, 22-year-old Rohan Agarwal from Kamathi, Nagpur, reached Mussoorie today. Rohan has been on his mission for the last three years and four months and has so far walked several thousands of kilometers, covering 28 states.

Rohan Aggarwal said he will walk to Siberia (-72 degrees Celsius), the coldest place on earth and will become the first Indian to reach it on foot.

