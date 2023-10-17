Tremors felt in Pithoragarh District

By Our Staff Reporter

Pithoragarh, 16 Oct: An earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale jolted the border district of Pithoragarh this morning. Tremors were felt at a distance of 48 kilometres from Pithoragarh. According to the National Seismology Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was 48 kilometres away in the north-east direction from Pithoragarh district. However, no loss of life or property has been reported so far due to the tremors. The information says that tremors were also felt in neighbouring Nepal. No loss of life or property was reported from there, either.

Tremors have been felt in Pithoragarh district as well as in Nepal on a regular basis. However, generally, the tremors felt in Pithoragarh have been of low to moderate intensity. It may be recalled that, yesterday, tremors of low intensity were also felt in Faridabad in Haryana.

Earthquakes of low intensity have also been felt apart from Pithoragarh in Uttarkashi district, too, on a regular basis during the past six months. The entire state of Uttarakhand is vulnerable to earthquakes falling in zones 4 and 5 seismologically. The hill districts of Uttarakhand remain far more vulnerable. Geologists have been predicting a major earthquake in Uttarakhand. They say that a major earthquake is due in the state, although to predict the time is not easy. They further claim that, in case of a major earthquake in Uttarakhand, a strong impact will be felt till as far as Delhi and NCR. Scientists also say that the small earthquakes occurring now are an indication possibly of a bigger earthquake to follow.