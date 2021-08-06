Tri-Service Veterans Motor Rally flagged off by GOC Sub Area

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 4 Aug: As part of “Veterans For Nation” drive, a Tri-Service Veterans Motor Rally Expedition was flagged off by Major General Sanjeev Khatri, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding, Uttarakhand Sub Area and Rear Admiral Adhir Arora, Nau Sena Medal, Joint Chief Hydrographer, Naval Hydrographic Office today from Lal Gate War Memorial, Garhi Cantonment Dehradun.

The expedition compromising of four adventure loving Veterans, Colonel RS Sindhu (Retired) Indian Army, Captain NS Bisht (Retired) Indian Army, Commodore Ravi Nautiyal (Retired) Indian Navy and Captain Anoop Chauhan (Retired) Indian Navy, will cover a distance of 3200 kilometers, over 18 days, from Dehradun to Siachen Base Camp in four motor bikes.

The aim of the expedition is to honor and celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day & to immortalize the supreme sacrifice made by the soldiers in the line of duty for the Nation over the past years.

General Officer Commanding, Uttarakhand Sub Area, speaking on the occasion, appreciated and acknowledged the patriotic and adventurous spirit of the Veterans & wished them the best for the journey.