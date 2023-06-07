Tribal communities made invaluable contribution to freedom struggle: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Khatima, 6 Jun: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated as the Chief Guest at the ‘Contribution of Tribal Heroes in the Freedom Movement Festival’ organised by the ‘Seva Prakalp Sansthan’, here, today. He also visited the exhibition of freedom fighters’ pictures held on the premises.

The Governor said that the tribal community has made significant contributions to the freedom struggle. Tribal societies fought powerfully and effectively during the freedom struggle.

He recalled that great freedom-fighter tribes like Veer Birsa Munda, Sidho and Kanhu Murmu inspired their people to rise against the foreign invaders. They sacrificed their lives in the Indian freedom struggle.

Mentioning the 5 main tribes of Uttarakhand – the Tharu, Boxa, Jaunsari, Bhotia and Raji, he said significant contributions are being made by them in the development of the state.

“The Government of India has decided to celebrate ‘Tribal Pride Day’ on 15 November,” he reminded. “We will work day and night for the self-respect, self-confidence and rights of tribal society. Tribal Pride Day will reiterate this resolve.”

The Governor added that, today, Droupadi Murmu, as the first citizen of the country, is increasing the pride of not only tribal society but the entire country. She is an example for all with her early struggle, rich service and exemplary success. He said that those working in tribal and rural society are the real heroes of the country. The tribal communities of India have been following their distinctive lifestyle and culture, which is how they have kept their self-respect alive. Sharing his experiences, Governor Gurmit Singh said that the tribals have made a huge contribution to the army as well, as also sports.

