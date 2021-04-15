Tribute paid to Dr Ambedkar in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 14 Apr: Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary was celebrated with simplicity by following Covid protocols at Ambedkar Chowk here, today, under the auspices of the Bhartiya Dalit Sahitya Academy, Mussoorie.

On this occasion, activists of social and political organisations paid floral tribute to Babasaheb’s statue and threw light on his life and called on all to follow his path. People garlanded Ambedkar’s statue and paid homage, raised slogans in his honour.

People recalled that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was a jurist, economist, politician and social reformer. These included Mussoorie Municipal Chairman Anuj Gupta, former municipal chairman OP Uniyal, former municipal chairman Manmohan Singh Mall, BJP Mussoorie President Mohan Petwal. They declared there is need to implement Dr Ambedkar’s thoughts and principles at the ground level. Ambedkar continued to work in the interests of the people throughout his life. They said that there needed to be a sense of ‘we’ rising above ‘I’. Discharge of duty towards society was also necessary.

Many people participated on this occasion. It was stated that PM Modi is fulfilling the dreams of Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar.