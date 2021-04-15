Tribute paid to Dr Girija Shankar Trivedi on 13 death anniversary

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Apr: Poet, writer and journalist, the late Dr Girija Shankar Trivedi was remembered on his 13th Death Anniversary by litterateurs and intellectuals over Facebook and other media.

Dr Buddhinath Mishra said that Dr Trivedi was an Acharya not just because of his erudition, but also his behaviour. His literary work was brilliant and enlightening. His arrival in Dehradun till his death could be described as the ‘Trivedi Era’.

Writer, educationist and former VC of the Sanskrit University, Dr Sudha Pande described Dr Trivedi as ‘Kavi Shiromani’.

Saharanpur’s senior poet Vinod Bhring, Dr Manjula Rana, journalist Somwarilal Uniyal, Hemchandra Saklani, Sanjay Sharma, Vivekanand Khanduri, Kamala Pant, Dr Lalima Verma, Nagendra Datt Mishra, Shiv Babu Mishra, Subhash Gupta were among those who paid heartfelt tribute to Dr Trivedi.