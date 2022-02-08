Tribute paid to Lata Mangeshkar by SNS

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Feb: Tributes were paid to Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar, on her passing away on 6 February, by members of various organisations including Sanyukta Nagrik Sangathan (SNS), Doon Citizen’s Council, AICC, and others.

Due to the prevailing corona virus, members were asked to convey their tributes by pointing out lines of certain songs which touched them the most. Amongst the most popular songs mentioned by different people were: “Ai Mere Watan Ke Logo, Jara Aankh Me Bhar lo Pani, Jo Shaheed Hue Hain Unki Jara Yaad Karo Qurbani”, “Ayega Ane Wala Ayega’, “Rukja Raat Thahar Jaa Chanda”, ‘Tu Jahan Jahan Chalega Tera Saaya Saath Hoga”, “Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha”, ‘Ae Mere Sanam, do Jism Magar Ik Jaan Hai Hum”, “Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya”, “Lagja Gale Ke Phir Ye Hansi Raat Ho Na Ho”, “Esa Hua Asar Ke Merey Hosh Urh Gaye”. Many members just gave the name of the pictures to pay their tributes to the songs sung in them by Lata Mangeshkar. All paid tribute by saying that she was a top class singer who sang in different situations and in different ‘Ragas’, to portray romance, love and other intricate emotions which varied from social events to touching actions of national importance. All agreed that she was a singer par excellence who could bring out any situation in songs and would always remain in the hearts of the people.

Prominent amongst those who expressed their condolences included Sushil Tyagi, General Secretary, SNS; Brig KG Behl (Retd), President, SNS, AICC & DCC; Dr S Farooq, President, Himalayan Wellness Company, who had personally heard her sing, “Saare Jahan Se Achha” on the 50th anniversary of India’s Independence in Parliament House; KK Shukla, Deepak Nagalia, Gulistan Khanam, JP Gupta, GS Jassal, Col BM Thapa (Retd), CP Singh, RK Bakshi and others.