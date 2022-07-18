Tricolour will be hoisted in 20 lakh houses of U’khand: Dhami

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign launched by Amit Shah

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a video conference organised on the occasion of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, today. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Governors of States and Union Territories, Lieutenant Governors and Chief Ministers participated in the video conference. During the virtual conference, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the tricolour would be hoisted in 20 lakh houses of Uttarakhand.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that public participation is most important to ensure a successful ‘Har GharTiranga’ campaign organised on the occasion of 75th anniversary of Independence.

For this, by ensuring publicity on a wide level, people especially the youth would have to be inspired. The central government and all the state governments would have to work together to take the spirit of ‘Ghar GharTiranga Abhiyan’ to the village level and by organising Prabhat Pheris with school children.

It was stated that, under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, from 13 to 15 August, a tricolour campaign would be conducted at every household across the country. People would be motivated to participate. Some amendments have been made in the flag code so that people openly participate with enthusiasm.

After the video conference, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officers to prepare for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ with utmost seriousness and top priority. The Chief Minister reminded that, at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence is being celebrated as Amrit Mahotsav. This had created enthusiasm among the countrymen. The sense of duty towards the country has been strengthened among the youth.

The Chief Minister directed that Gallantry Award winners ought to be included in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’. Tricolours would be installed by the people themselves in 20 lakh houses. Wide publicity ought to be given to ensure public participation at such a large level including on social media. All government websites and social media handles ought to be used for publicity and motivating the public. The Chief Minister gave a detailed outline of the Tricolour campaign in the state and directed that preparations for this be started immediately. All the departments ought to work together. Freedom fighters and their families, voluntary organisations, enlightened people should also be involved and associated with the programme. Kanwar Yatris also would be motivated to carry the tricolour.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Secretary, Culture, Harichandra Semwal, Director, Culture, Veena Bhatt and other officers were present at the meeting.