Tricolur is our pride: Dhami

CM participates in Har GharTiranga Prabhat Pheri

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 9 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Prabhat Pheriand a rally organised under the ‘Har GharTiranga campaign at Gandhi Park, here today. Public representatives, officials of government, administration, police and officials of education department, teachers and students participated in this Prabhat Pheri organised by the Education Department.

Dhami said that many programmes were being organised in the country under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi. The whole country was remembering the revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence. He appealed to all the people of the state that from 13 to 15 August under the ‘Har GharTiranga’ campaign, everyone ought to hoist the tricolour in their homes. The Chief Minister said that the next 25 years would be the Amrit Kaal of the country.

The heroic stories of the revolutionaries and freedom fighters who made their important contribution for the independence of India would continue to inspire the young generation. The Chief Minister reminded that the children were the future of the country. The Chief Minister said that in 2025, Uttarakhand would be celebrating the silver jubilee of the state’s establishment. By then, the state government was trying to make Uttarakhand one of the leading states of the country in every field. All the departments had been given a target to prepare a 10-year roadmap for the overall development of the state and what important work could be done on the ground over next three years. The state government was moving ahead with a choiceless resolution. He said that the tricolour was everyone’s honour, respect and selfrespect. He said that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ be launched on a large scale from today till August 15.

Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that today under the ‘Har GharTiranga’ campaign, thousands of people were participating in the tricolour yatra on the soil of Dehradun. A massive awareness campaign was being run for ‘Har GharTiranga campaign from August 13 to August 15.

MLA Khajan Das, Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama, DGP Ashok Kumar, District Magistrate Dehradun Sonika, SSP Dalip Singh Kunwar, Director General of Education Banshidhar Tiwari and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.