Truth Exposed

If the debate on the opposition’s no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha was about the government’s overall performance, it was more than adequately answered by the likes of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Home Minister Amit Shah on the important elements of the economy, as well as law and order, respectively. But it was not just about that, it was basically political with an eye on the next General Elections.

If people were wondering what Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have left to say when all the facts and figures – which very few really look at – had been rolled out, he raised it more than a couple of notches by solely targeting the Congress and its dynastic nature, almost entirely ignoring the other constituents of the newly forged INDI Alliance. With this he not just brought out the contradictions within the neo-Congress ideology, but also sent across the message that most of the other parties would lose their individual identities should the coalition succeed in its goals. This is because the Congress will gain not at the BJP’s cost but that of its new found friends. These contradictions will come to the fore soon enough when it is time for seat distribution.

Having faced personally directed criticism from Rahul Gandhi for several years now, Modi effectively laid bare the fallacies being promoted by the Congress about their star candidate’s suitability for the highest post. He did so even without directly naming Rahul. The embarrassment became so intense that the opposition was forced to walk out, leaving its motion undefended. This was technically not appropriate and the initiator of the debate, Gaurav Gogoi, should at least have taken a shot at countering the PM’s speech, as is the tradition. It may be noted that Gogoi had given an excellent speech at the start and many are of the opinion that the one delivered by Rahul Gandhi paled in comparison. How many such talented Congress leaders are destined to be sidelined in the leadership stakes because of the Gandhi monopoly?

The PM’s warning should be taken seriously by the junior partners in the INDI Alliance. Is it worth the trouble to make compromises in their areas of influence for a partner that will eventually lead to their decimation? A good example already exists of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. Both, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar have seen their parties splinter as the Congress watches. Is making Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister worth all that sacrifice?