TS Rawat participates in tree planting drive at IIP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Aug: The ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations commenced at CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, here, on 13 August.

As a part of this, former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat; Padma Bhushan awardee Chandi Prasad Bhatt; Dr Vikram Singh, Director, IMD; Professor MPS Bisht, Director, USAC; Shamsher Singh Pundir, Zilla Adhyaksh, BJP; Brij Bhushan Gairola and Prithvi Raj Singh participated in a tree plantation drive at CSIR-IIP campus.

Dr Anjan Ray, Director, IIP, welcomed the dignitaries and briefed them about the ongoing research activities in the Institute. He mentioned some of the key areas, viz. Tree born Oils to Lubricant, Waste Plastic to diesel, Room Temperature Biodiesel, Dry Ice, Biomass Chullah and PNG Burner.

Trivendra Singh Rawat stated that, on World Environment Day (5 June), he started a campaign to plant one lakh trees in the state. As a part of this, he selected all the Central Government, State Government Departments and Research Institutes to plant Bargadh, Pipal and Neem, etc.

Chandi Prasad Bhatt appreciated the scientists’ work and said that the scientific community should join hands and work together for a better India.

The dignitaries witnessed the demonstration of room temperature Biodiesel and interacted with the Scientists. Pankaj Kumar Arya, Principal Scientist, briefed about the Biomass Chullah and PNG Burner developed for the common masses. Apart from this, Dr Arti, Principal Scientst, spoke about the Jigyasa programmes undertaken by the institute to inculcate scientific temperament among school going students of Uttarakhand. Dr GD Thakre, Head, SCDD CSIR-IIP, described the outreach programs, technical exhibitions and lecture series planned by the institute. Dr Sudip Ganguly, Chief Scientist was also present at the occasion.