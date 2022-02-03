‘Turban Traveler’ calls on Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Feb: Popularly known as the ‘Turban Traveler’, Amarjit Singh Chawla met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Wednesday at the Raj Bhawan, here.

Amarjit Singh Chawla, a resident of Delhi, has completed the 33,000 kilometre journey from New Delhi to London by road. He visited 33 countries during this journey of 150 days.

Governor Singh said that Turban Traveler Chawla’s passion for traveling is inspiring while being a senior citizen. Chawla’s zeal and enthusiasm for life is appreciable. The young generation should take inspiration from this. The Governor extended greetings to Chawla for his future journeys.