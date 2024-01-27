Twists Galore

Even before the Ram Temple euphoria could reach its peak, PM Modi’s government awarded the late, Karpoori Thakur, former Chief Minister of Bihar and an OBC icon, the Bharat Ratna. That has really set the cat among the pigeons. For one, it has given a probable cause for present Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to, once again, change political tack. This possibility emerges from his latest statement condemning ‘nepotism in politics’. This is a direct attack on the ruling family of coalition partner RJD. One wonders what he is angling for – a greater share of seats to contest in the present alliance, or a return to the NDA fold? Both, Nitish and Lalu are capable of swallowing any kind of insults for their objectives, so the present differences should not be considered ‘final’. Some suspect that Nitish may even dissolve the state assembly.

However much the INDI Alliance may claim otherwise, it seems the people’s response to the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya has made leaders reconsider their positions. The differences within seem to be overcoming the logic that was bringing them together. The unequivocal rejection of tying up with the Congress in West Bengal by CM Mamata Banerjee, and in Punjab by CM Bhagwant Mann, indicates that reality is beginning to dawn. The more logical approach of post-election alliances has gained strength, as they seem confident of doing well in their respective areas of influence.

The BJP’s Karpoori Thakur card is a counter to the ‘caste census’ demand being made by certain parties, including the Congress. This indicates that most sections of voters are seen as committed to one or the other outfit, be it at the regional or national level. The OBC vote at the national level, however, is believed to be up for grabs. Things are becoming even more complicated with sections like the Marathas in Maharashtra seeking inclusion in this category. The return of former CM Jagadish Shettar to the BJP in Karnataka is expected to further attract the Lingayat vote in a state expected to have a close contest.

Things are moving fast and the Congress, in particular, must focus more on charting its own course. INDI Alliance partners are repeatedly asking it to work on winning as many seats as possible where it is likely to contest directly against the BJP. Its best chance is by putting up candidates that have a personal winnability quotient. These need to be identified pronto, instead of wasting time and energy on boosting Rahul Gandhi’s image, which has repeatedly proven to be incapable of attracting votes.