Two arrested for fraud after posing as Income tax officers 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Jul: A joint team of SOG and Vikas Nagar Kotwali police, arrested two miscreants for seeking land documents from Sub District Magistrate after posing as income tax officers .

Daleep Singh Kunwar, Senior Superintendent of Police here, said that a joint police team has arrested two miscreants for acquiring land documents of Shahpur area after posing as income tax officials.

He said that the joint team was formed to nab miscreants after information was received through electronic surveillance. The arrested miscreants were identified as Gagandeep Kumar, resident of Barsi area in Saharanpur district, and Muntazir from Junarada area of Saharanpur district.

The Police team arrested Gagandeep Kumar near Dharmawala crossing in Vikas Nagar and during interrogation Gagan revealed the name of another accomplice Muntazir who was later arrested from Harbertpur Vikas Nagar.

Police have recovered two land registry papers, two sale deeds, two fake identification cards of Indian Government department, several objectionable documents on mobile and a car from the arrested miscreants.