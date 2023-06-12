Two arrested for luring poor people to convert

By Our Staff Reporter

Kichha, 11 Jun: Udham Singh Nagar Police has taken major action against two persons who were allegedly trying to lure a group of people to convert them. Two persons have been arrested in this connection and investigation has begun.

It may be recalled that on the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police, Udham Singh Nagar, Dr Manjunath TC, a case has been registered under the Anti-Conversion Act, with crime number 191/2023 in the Kichha Police Station. Those who have been caught trying to lure some poor people were allegedly associated with Adult Education Programme and they were trying to lure the poor people under the pretext of adult education. Both the arrested persons are from Bareilly. According to the local people and witnesses, they were trying to persuade a group of persons to convert to Christianity.

The names of the arrested accused are: Vikas Kumar, son of Late Ramcharan district Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and Ankitpal, son of Chandrapal also belonging to district Bareilly in UP. Instructions have been given by the Senior Superintendent of Police to take strictest legal action against those who convert innocent people by alluring them.