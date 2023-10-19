Two day apple festival to be held on 19, 20 Oct in Harsil

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Oct: A two-day state level apple festival is being organised in Harshil (District Uttarkashi) on 19 and 20 October. According to the officials, the festival will be multidimensional in nature and besides various varieties of apples that will be exhibited during the Apple Festival, many important sessions like dialogue with experts regarding horticulture and information about new technologies will also be held.

In addition, cultural programmes and activities like river rafting, etc., have also been organised. To finalise the preparations for organising the festival, District Magistrate Uttarkashi, Abhishek Ruhela has given instructions to make this important event of Vibrant Village a success by holding a meeting of officials at the district headquarters.

State level apple festival is being organised in Harshil village, which is a prominent apple cultivation region in Uttarakhand on 19 and 20 October. As per the scheduled schedule, registration of farmers and exhibitors participating in the festival will start from 8 am on 19 October and the inaugural session of the festival will begin with cultural programmes from 10.30 am. Apart from organising an apple display competition on the same day, important discussions on cultivation of modern and new cultivars of apple will be conducted by the experts. In addition, a session of presentations on technical subjects is also scheduled.

On the second day of the festival, on 20 October, there will be a farmers’ dialogue and an information session on horticulture schemes and the participants will be taken on a tour of an orchard in Dharali village and also to a cold storage located in Jhala. On the concluding day, the festival participants will also be introduced to the thrill of river rafting.

District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela today held a meeting of officials in this regard and reviewed the preparations for the festival. He said that arrangements should also be made for display of modern agricultural equipment and drones used in farming and gardening for the farmers in the festival. While giving instructions to keep all the necessary arrangements in place at the event venue, he said that the concerned departments should work in coordination with each other to provide full benefits to the farmers from this event.

In the meeting, Chief Development Officer Gaurav Kumar, ADM Teerthpal Singh, PD DRDA Ramesh Chandra, Chief Horticulture Officer Dr. DK Tiwari, Chief Agriculture Officer JP Tiwari, GM DIC Shaili Dabral, District Economics and Statistics Officer Chetna Arora, were among those present.