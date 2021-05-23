Two-day Virtual International Conference organized at Uttaranchal University

Dehradun, 22 May: A two-day virtual international conference was organized at Uttaranchal University in collaboration with Sumeru Infrastructure, Training Basket and Bank of Baroda. The first day of the program was inaugurated by Chancellor Jitendra Joshi, Vice Chancellor Dr. Devendra Pathak and Dean UIT Dr. S. D. Pandey. The conference received over 305 research papers from around the world.

In the conference, researchers from across the country and abroad gave their presentation about innovations in various fields like computer science, mechanical, civil, electronics, electrical, petroleum and science engineering. The main objective of this two-day international conference was to make researchers and students aware of the new technology and innovations happening in the field of engineering.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Devendra Pathak, wished all the students, teachers and all the guest speakers present on the occasion. He also encouraged the students and offered heartfelt congratulations on such an event organized by the Uttaranchal institute of technology. Dr. Pathak shared his experiences on the agenda of a two-day conference organized to promote research work in various fields. Dean UIT Dr. S.D. Pandey welcomed all the guests and participants, in his welcome address and also highlighted the main objective of the conference. Conference Organizing Committee members Kapil Joshi and Parag Verma prepared the outline of the entire program and informed them about the main things related to the conference.

Research papers presented in the conference will be published in reputed international journal. The Chief Guest of this two-day online conference was Dr. Anil Kakkar, who is the Chairman of the Computer Society of India, Dehradun Chapter and the General Manager of ONGC and the key note speakers of the conference were Dr. Anand Nayyar, Dr. Millie Pant, Dr. David Ashirwatham, Dr. Ankur Dumka and Dr. N P Essien, Himanshu Chawala, Sanjay Kaul, Vijay Mahaskar and Dr. Ashok G. Matani.

On the second day, participants attended various sessions and the event concluded with the valedictory session. Dean UIT Dr S. D. Pandey gave valedictory speech and thanked all the participants, guests, teachers and students who were present on the occasion. In this two day online conference Dr. Meenakshi Memoria, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Joshi, Awadhesh Chandramauli, Devendra Singh, Amit Kumar Sharma, Ankur Jaiswal, Dr. Sunil Ghildiyal, Dr. Shushant Singh, Aarti Rana, Prashant Chaudhary, Somil Kumar Gupta, Himanshu Goel, Satish Kumar Mahariya, Avnish Kumar, Arvind Singh Rawat, Sudhir Jugran, Gaurav Thakur, Gaurav Singh Negi, Basanta Baishya and all faculty members of UIT, were present.