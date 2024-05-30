Two-day workshop on Research and Biostatistics organised at SRHU

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 29 May: A two-day workshop was organised at Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) Jolly Grant. Experts provided basic information about statistical methods in research to the participants.

The Department of Community Medicine, Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), organised a workshop on the topic, “Foundations of Research and Biostatistics: Building Blocks for Effective Health Sciences Research”.

Expert Dr RM Pandey, former Head of the Department of Biostatistics at AIIMS, New Delhi, guided the participants in writing quality research papers for publication with a basic understanding of statistical methods in research.

Dr Jeeva Shankar of the Department of Pediatrics at AIIMS, New Delhi, gave detailed information to the participants about the art of conducting literature review, the role of bias and confounding factors in research and various statistical tests based on the characteristics of the data.

SRHU Vice Chancellor Dr Rajendra Dobhal reiterated that statistical analysis is an important part of any research.

He said that one of the most important trends shaping the future of research is the rapid development of technology. From big data analytics to machine learning and artificial intelligence, technology is changing the way research is done, and opening new avenues for scientific investigation. Dr Ashok Kumar Deorari, Principal, Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, delivered a lecture on quality improvement in health research. He said that quality improvement is brought about by health research. It systematically improves care. It aims to establish the parameters necessary to reduce variation, obtain predictable results, improve outcomes for patients, health care systems and organisations.

Dr Ashok Kumar Srivastava, organiser of the workshop, said that 35 participants from various academic departments of the university attended the workshop.

Director General (Academic Development) Dr Vijendra Chauhan, Akanksha Uniyal, Abhinav Bahuguna were also present on this occasion.