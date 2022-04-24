Two-Day Youth Parliament Inaugurated at Uttaranchal University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN 23 Apr: Fourth Two-Day National Youth Parliament was inaugurated today at Law College Dehradun, Faculty of Law Uttaranchal University. Speaker of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan was the Chief Guest on the occasion. About 150 participants from across the Indian universities and colleges arrived to participate in the mega event, at the sprawling campus of Uttaranchal University. Four cardinal bodies which included Indian parliament, Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, United Nations Security Council and United Nations General Assembly were set up. Chancellor Jitender Joshi welcomed the Chief Guest with a bouquet of flowers and a memento. On this occasion the original copy of the Constitution of India presented by Speaker Om Birla to Niharika for her participation and speech on Separation of Powers at Central Hall of Indian Parliament, was given to the Speaker Khanduri which she subsequently presented to Chancellor Joshi. After the joint address, Speaker Khanduri visited the respective committees. Youth Parliamentarians discussed the plight of Kashmiri Pandits at the All India Party Meet, while issues related to land laws & Russia-Ukraine conflict were discussed in the Uttarakhand Assembly and U.N. respectively. In his address Pro Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Rajesh Bahuguna maintained that politics is fast emerging as a popular career option for the youth of the country. “Youth Parliaments organized at national level are instrumental in establishing healthy and moralistic political traditions, besides being helpful in developing insights related to contemporary national and global issues.”, he further added. Being a teacher for more than a decade, Ritu Khanduri in her address admitted to having learnt a lot during his teaching stint. She explained that a harmonious conjunction of legislature executive and judiciary can bring about radical transformation in any country. She outlined the necessity of a visionary leader for ensuring all round comprehensive progress in any country, region or institution. She acclaimed the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi by citing the examples of revolutionary impacts of digital revolution, Direct Benefit Scheme, Infrastructure Transformation and Basic Amenities schemes like MNREGA and Toilet building etc. A sensitive, energetic and passionate legislator or a bureaucrat having the knowledge of law can bring incredible changes in his sphere benefitting the masses in a massive way, she further observed. Those present on the occasion were Vice Chancellor Prof. Dharam Budhi, Dr. Abhishek Joshi, S. C. Sharma, Dr. Pradeep Suri, Dr. S. D. Pandey, Dr. M. P. Singh, Dr. Shravan Kumar, Dr. Babu D., K. B. Pokhriyal, Dr. Poonam Rawat, Ashutosh Kumar and hundreds of students.