Two killed in accident near Shikhar Falls

Dehradun, 20 May: Two people were killed and three injured when a Thar vehicle fell into a deep khud in Shikhar Fall area here, today, according to police.

Both the deceased, identified as Ayush Sharma (30) and Avani Kukreti (29), who were natives of Dehradun, died on the spot.

Five people were travelling in the Thar (UK01 D 3333) when the accident occurred in Shikhar Fall area where they had gone on a morning trip. Sharma was working in the merchant navy while Kukreti was running a café house in the hill resort of Mussoorie.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred after the breaks of the Thar failed. Soon after the accident, a police team from Rajpur Police Station along with SDRF personnel launched a rescue operation and took all the three injured to hospitals where their condition is stated to be out of danger. The injured have been identified as Sagar Narula (29), a native of Delhi, Yuvraj Bisht (33) and Isha Kumari (28), both from Dehradun.