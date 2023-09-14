Two PCS officers transferred out on charges of negligence

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 13 Sep: The Pushkar Singh Dhami Government has shifted out two PCS officers posted in Bageshwar district of Kumaon region. Both have been attached to the Kumaon Commissioner’s office with immediate effect.

Sources in the government claim that both the officers have shown serious negligence in duty. Apart from this, a complaint was also received against them during a VVIP programme. Whether this ‘negligence’ was shown during election related duty in Bageshwar has not been clarified as yet.

According to the information, ADM Chandralal Imlal and SDM Ramkumar Pandey posted in Bageshwar district have been removed from their posts by the Personnel Department and attached to the office of Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat.

It is not also clear whether they will be served any notice or a written explanation sought from them in respect of the allegations of negligence. So far, no orders regarding their replacements as ADM and SDM have been issued, though the government claims that new officers will be posted soon in their place.