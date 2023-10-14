Two U’khandis brought back from Israel

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 13 Oct: Under Operation Ajay, two citizens of Uttarakhand stranded in Israel have been brought safely back to the country. Both the citizens were received at the airport here today by a representative of the Uttarakhand Government. Both have thanked the central government and the state government for their rescue. It may be recalled that following a large scale terror attack on Israel by terrorist organisation Hamas, Israel is currently at war.

The Union Government has launched Operation Ajay to bring back Indians stranded in Israel. It is estimated that there are around 18,000 Indians living in Israel.

Over 200 Indian citizens were brought to Delhi from Israel by a special flight by the Government of India. In this flight, two residents of Uttarakhand, Aarti Joshi and Ayush Mehra, were also present and they were received at the airport by the representative of Uttarakhand government.

After their safe return, both left for Dehradun with their families, Arrangements have been made by the Resident Commissioner, Uttarakhand, for the citizens of Uttarakhand being brought from Israel to India. Arrangements have been made with state road transport department to send them from here to their destination.