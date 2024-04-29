Two youths swept away in Ganga

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 28 Apr: Two youths were swept away and six others were saved when they were caught in the strong currents of River Ganga in Laxman Jhula area near Rishikesh on Sunday, police have reported.

On getting information that eight youths who had come from Delhi were in distress in the river, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the area on a rescue mission with all life-saving equipment.

The SDRF personnel were informed that two youths had already been swept away in the fast currents of the river, while four managed to make it to the shore. A rafting team managed to rescue two others.

The SDRF immediately launched a search-operation to look for the two youths – one male and one female. After hours of searching, the two could not be found. They have been identified as Neha (29) of Pilibhit area in Uttar Pradesh and Sahil Gupta of Noida.

Meanwhile, all those people who became unconscious after being brought to the river bank were taken to hospital where the condition of all of them is stated to be out of danger.