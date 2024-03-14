UCC becomes law in U’khand as President accords sanction

CM expresses gratitude to President Murmu

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 13 Mar: President Droupadi Murmu has accorded her sanction to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) of Uttarakhand after which the way has been paved for its implementation. The new law will be enforced in the state once the rules and regulations regarding the UCC Act are notified.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today confirmed the sanction granted by the President through a post on X (formerly Twitter). It may be recalled that Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) had sent the UCC Bill to the President through the legislative channel for her approval.

It is worth pointing out that the state alone can’t enact a law in respect of the subjects that are in the Concurrent List of the Constitution without the President’s approval. Uniform Civil Code and Personal Laws are a subject on the Concurrent List. No hurdle was expected in the case from the Centre regarding the UCC Bill, as the bill had been legislated in the full confidence and support of the Centre.

The Bill was passed in the State Assembly during the special session (extension of the previous session as it had not been prorogued) in the month of February and, then, sent to the Governor for his consideration. The Governor later sent the bill after due consideration to the Rashtrapati Bhawan for final approval.

Now that the Bill has been granted approval by President Murmu, it has become a law in the state. It will come into effect once the rules and regulations are notified. It may be recalled that the state government has already constituted a special committee to make the rules and regulations. This committee is chaired by former Chief Secretary Shatrughna Singh and the members include Vice Chancellor of Doon University Prof Surekha Dangwal, ADG, Police, Amit Sinha, Social Activist Manu Gaur and Resident Commissioner of Uttarakhand in Delhi Ajay Mishra.

On his social media post, CM Dhami observed that under the Uniform Civil Code in the state, all citizens will get equal rights and the oppression of women will be curbed. He also added that the

Uniform Civil Code will play an important role in promoting harmony by proving the importance of social justice in Uttarakhand. As per the vision of PM Narendra Modi, the Uttarakhand government is determined to protect the interests of the citizens and maintain the original nature of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand is going to become the first state in the country, where its own Uniform Civil Code will be implemented after independence. Sources in the ruling BJP add that many other states are also in the process of drafting the UCC and the Centre, itself, is likely to bring a UCC Bill in the third term of Narendra Modi’s prime ministership.

It may be recalled that some of the important provisions of the UCC include mandatory registration of all marriages with the Registrar’s office irrespective of the religion or caste. In case the married couple does not get the registration done, it will not be entitled to government facilities. The UCC bill also bans second marriage without divorce as long as husband and wife are both living.

One important provision is that the UCC Act accords full right to the spouse of any person who changes his or her religion without the consent of the other. In case the husband changes religion, the divorced wife will also be entitled to maintenance allowance from her husband. The UCC Act also has fixed the minimum age of 21 years for men and 18 years for women to marry. It may be recalled that Islamic personal law allows girls of younger age to marry, but this provision of the UCC supersedes the customary Muslim practice. Also, a total ban on the practice of Halala and Iddat have been provided for. This provision has attracted strong objection from a large section of the Maulanas. The UCC Act also provides that in case of divorce or domestic dispute between husband and wife, the custody of the child up to five years of age will remain with the mother, and daughters have been given equal rights in property in all religions and communities.

One provision of the UCC which became a major point of debate across the country is related to mandatory registration for live-in relationships. The Act further provides that there will be no difference between legitimate and illegitimate children in matters of property rights.