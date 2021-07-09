U’chal University acknowledges contribution of late Dr NC Uniyal

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 8th July: Uttaranchal University organised a programme today at its ‘Swami Vivekanand Auditorium’ to acknowledge and commend the phenomenal contribution of the deceased Dr Nirmal Chandra Uniyal, Senior Librarian, who fell victim to Covid-19. The wife of the deceased, Vandana Uniyal, and other family members were present on the occasion.

Chancellor of Uttaranchal University Jitendra Joshi presented a shawl and a memento to Vandana Uniyal. He also presented a cheque of Rs 500,000 to her.

In his address, Officiating Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna stated that the late Nirmal Chand Uniyal was Senior Librarian at UIT and, later, Uttaranchal University. During his stint at the university, he successfully undertook assignments like Director, IQAC, and Head, ERP Cell, in addition to his regular assignments.

The Chancellor observed that Dr Uniyal was an exemplary asset to the university. “Dr Uniyal contributed immensely to the overall progress of the university, particularly its NAAC campaign,” he added. He announced that the university would bear the higher education expenses of his children and a letter to that effect was given by the Registrar to Vandana Uniyal.

On this occasion, all the Deans, heads of departments and non-teaching staffs of the university were present.