U’chal University celebrates Founder’s Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 31 May: The birthday of Jitendra Joshi, the founder president of Uttaranchal University, was celebrated as Founder’s Day, here, today.

‘Expression of Gratitude’ was the theme of this year. On this occasion, teachers, students, officers and employees of the university took part.

As soon as Joshi reached the main gate of the university, a large number of students from India and abroad welcomed him with bouquets and colourful balloons. The students expressed their gratitude by releasing hundreds of balloons in the sky.

First to greet him was the Vice President of the University, Ankita Joshi, followed by Vice Chancellor Prof Dharam Buddhi and Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna. Then it was the turn of the teachers, officers and employees of the University. The students presented birthday cards and flowers.

A cultural programme was organised in the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium of the University. It was inaugurated by cutting a cake. Former students working in the country and abroad, in their online messages expressed their gratitude to Joshi.

The presentations by teachers and students included poetry recitation, dance and melodious songs.

Jitendra Joshi said that he earned a lot of money in his earlier work but there is no comparison to working in the field of education. There is no dearth of respect and self-satisfaction.

The event was also addressed by the Vice President of the University, Ankita Joshi, Vice Chancellor Prof Dharam Buddhi and Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna. The program was coordinated by the Dean, Student Welfare, Prof Shravan Kumar.

Among those present were Vice President of the University Governing Body Anuradha Joshi, Executive Director Dr Abhishek Joshi, Registrar Dr Anuj Rana, Project Manager Jagdish Joshi, Prof Pradeep Suri, Prof Poonam Rawat, Prof SD Pandey, Prof Ajay Singh, Prof Sonal Sharma, Prof Vikas Jakhmola, Prof MP Singh, Prof Rajesh Singh, Dr Kartikey Gaur, Dr Manish Badoni, Dr Ramveer Tanwar, Iqbal Singh Sahni, KB Pokhriyal along with a large number of university employees and students.