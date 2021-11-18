U’chal University holds awareness event on Electoral System

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Nov: The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme, better known as SVEEP, is the flagship initiative of the Election Commission of India for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in India. SVEEP’s primary goal is to build a truly participative democracy in India by encouraging all eligible citizens to vote and make an informed decision during the elections.

With this purpose, Uttaranchal University, today, organised an interactive event to create awareness among its students, who would soon be entering into the voter population of the country, about how to get their names added to the voter list. The event also aimed at informing the students from various parts and states of the country about the process of registering themselves on the online portal of the Election Commission.

The programme was organised in the auditorium of Law College Dehradun, where a large number of students had gathered to hear the district level nodal officers of the Election Commission. Chancellor Jitender Joshi welcomed the guest of the day, Krishna Kumar Mishra, ADM (F&R).

The programme began with the opening address by Prof (Dr) Shravan Kumar, Dean, Students’ Welfare.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Rajesh Bahuguna emphasised the necessity of youth participation in the electoral system. He also elaborated on the various aspects of the voting system that ensure a flourishing and healthy democracy.

ADM Krishna Kumar Mishra provided detailed information to the students about the entire procedure of getting their names added to the voter list. As many students belonged to different states of the country, relevant information was disseminated on completing the entire process through the online mode.

The programme concluded with taking of a pledge to exercise the voting rights.