U’chal University holds Conference on Advances in Emerging Soft Computing Tech

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 10 Apr: The Uttaranchal Institute of Technology, Uttaranchal University, inaugurated the “International Conference on Advances in Emerging Soft Computing Technologies 2024” (ICAEST-2024), today, which will continue till 13 April. This event will bring together leading experts, researchers, and scholars from around the globe to delve into the latest advancements in soft computing technologies.

The welcome speech and overview of the conference was presented by Prof (Dr) SD Pandey, Dean – UIT, who stated that the conference received an impressive 141 research papers from scholars worldwide. Following a rigorous peer review process, 96 exceptional papers have been selected for presentation, of which 76 will be delivered orally and 20 through poster presentations in hybrid mode. Publication Opportunity will be based on reviewer comments and selected articles will be considered for publication in conference proceedings. The selected papers out of 96 after peer review will be published in Scopus database journal.

The conference will feature seven keynote speakers of which five international speakers are from USA, Vietnam, Philippines, Nigeria and Iran, and two national speakers from IITs and NITs, who will share their insights and expertise on various aspects of soft computing technologies. The hybrid nature of the event will allow participants to join either in person or virtually, ensuring widespread accessibility and participation.

Prof (Dr) Rajesh Bahuguna, Pro Vice Chancellor of Uttaranchal University communicated his best wishes to the conference. The Vice Chancellor, Prof (Dr) Dharam Buddhi, gave a speech on the advantages of the conference. The Pro-Chancellor of Uttaranchal University, Ankita Joshi, expressed her good wishes to participants and the organising committee.

Dr Kapil Joshi, Dr Sachin Kumar and Anurag Kumar, Assistant Professor, UIT (Organising Secretaries) and Dr Sumit Chaudhary, HoD CSE, UIT, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Joshi, HoD ME, UIT, Dr Sachin Srivastava and Awadhesh Chandramauli, HoD CE, UIT and delegates from India and abroad were present at the inaugural event of ICAEST-2024.