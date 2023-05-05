U’chal University holds Entrepreneurship Conclave

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 May: Uttaranchal University’s Uttaranchal Institute of Management successfully organised a Conclave on ‘Entrepreneurship and Start-up’, today.

Women entrepreneurs Anushree Dua, Founder of One Take Films, accompanied by Enakshi Dua, Sneha Singh, Founder of Jivisa Wellness, Dr Hiresha Verma, Founder of HanAgro, Sambhavi Sharma, Assistant Manager of Startup India, were the guest speakers. Iqbal Singh, Founder of Galaxy Security Services, Naresh Tiwari, Co-Founder of Banarasi Paan Café, accompanied by Prince Goel, and CA Akash Khanduja (Chair, ‘TiE Dehradun) were the Investors.

On this occasion, Chancellor Jitender Joshi, Chancellor, Uttaranchal University, Anuradha Joshi, Chairperson, Uttaranchal University, Prof (Dr) Rajesh Bahuguna, Pro VC & Dean, Law College Dehradun, Dr HS Grewal, Dean, UIM, Dr Tilottama Singh, HoD, UIM, were also present. The goal of the conclave was to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, industry experts and interested candidates on a single platform where they could learn from those who are making a change in the world through their ventures.

The conclave was organised in two sessions. The first session was the Entrepreneurial Talk on how to launch a start-up, ecosystem support and various government schemes available at various stages of business. It highlighted the journeys of the speakers and the challenges that they overcame in their pursuit of bringing change to society. The session was moderated by Dr Tilottama Singh, HoD, Uttaranchal Institute of Management. Anushree Dua shared her entrepreneurial journey by giving a lot of examples which is important from one’s life point of view. She stressed on quality, persistence and never-give-up attitude that is key for an entrepreneur. Dr Hiresha Verma shared with the audience the struggles that she faced in the Agro business and the strategy that was used to overcome them.

The second session was on the sub-theme ‘Investors Firkin 1.0’ in which students presented their business plans and models to a panel of investors. The idea behind the conclave was to provide direction and hope to budding entrepreneurs from various walks of life and instill in them the belief that no matter how difficult their goals might seem, there have been individuals that have found a way to realise their ambitions. The event served its purpose by enlightening students and making them brainstorm around the rapidly transforming entrepreneurship culture across the globe.

The event was successfully coordinated by Manleenjot Kaur, Assistant Professor, UIM, under the leadership and direction of Dr HS Grewal, Dean, UIM.