U’chal University holds Free Eye & Health Check-up Camp

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Feb: Uttaranchal Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Uttaranchal University, under the banner of its Pharmacology Club, organised a free eye and health Check-up Camp in Aamwala Village Panchayat Building, Sahaspur Development Block.

The camp was conceptualised by and conducted under the guidance of Prof (Dr) Vikash Jakhmola (Dean, UIPS), Dr Tarun Parashar (HoD, UIPS) and coordinated by Dr Ankit Sharma (Assistant Professor, UIPS), Pallavi Ghildiyal (Assistant Professor, UIPS) and Nidhi Gairola (Assistant Professor, UIPS) along with Chandan Raj, Abhishek Chauhan, Aditya Chauhan, Jyoti Srivastava, Kajal, Shivam Kumar, Himanshu Pandey, Bharat Tomar, Siddharth Pathak, Mohsin, Yasir, Shrhin Anjum, Aman Bhatt, Kishan Singh Bhandari, Sanjeev, Sonu, student members of the Pharmacology Club.

According to the Dean of UIPS, Dr Vikash Jakhmola, the aim of conducting camp was to serve society. Dr Rishabh Joshi and his team attended the Camp. The overall health conditions of all the villagers were checked by the team of doctors.

After the checks, the doctors prescribed necessary medication, actions and precautions if needed. Besides the health check-up, patient counselling and distribution of medicine was also done by the Pharmacy Students.

As many as 68 patients registered for the check up. The chief complaints were Hypertension, Diabetes, Common flu, etc., for which they were provided appropriate medicines as prescribed by the doctors. Apart from this, eye testing and eye care tips were provided by optometrists of the renowned Titan eye+, Titan World and blood sugar, blood pressure and blood group examination was done by the pharmacy students of the university. They also provided basic counselling on ailments and use of medicines.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Gram Pradhan Mehhroon Nisha and Dy Gram Pradhan Virendra Singh. They were particularly grateful to Chancellor Jitender Joshi, Vice President Prof (Dr) Satbir Sagal, Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Dharm Buddhi, Dean of UIPS Prof (Dr) Vikash Jakhmola, event coordinators Dr Ankit Sharma, Pallavi Ghildiyal, Nidhi Gairola and students of UIPS.