U’chal University holds Model Making Competition

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Oct: A model making competition was organised by ‘Resonance: Chemistry Club’, School of Applied & Life Sciences, Uttaranchal University, today, on the occasion of National Chemistry Week 2021.

The event was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Dharam Bhuddhi, Dean, SALS, Prof (Dr) Ajay Singh, Dean, Agriculture, Prof (Dr) Mahaveer Singh, Dean, UIPS, Prof (Dr) Jakhmola, Prof (Dr) Bharti Ramola and Prof (Dr) Poonam Negi.

The theme of the Competition was Aspects of Stereochemistry. The students prepared structural representations of many compounds and processes. They then explained their model to all dignitaries and judges.

The event was organised by Prof Poonam Negi along with Prof Bharti Ramola, Shivam Pandey, Dr Waseem Ahmad, Dr Nidhi Sharma and Dr Sadhna Awasthi.

The winners were: 1st Prize – Ananya Bisht & Nandini Sharma; 2nd Prize – Ankit Joshi & Sumit Bhatt; 3rd Prize – Gaurav Gaur & Harshita Rautela. The 1st Consolation Prize went to Rituraj & Anamika; 2nd Consolation Prize to Shefali Pundeer & Nandita.

A large number of students along with faculty members including Prof (Dr) V.K.Srivastava, Dr Nishesh Sharma, Dr Amit Anthwal, Ankit, Sukhdeep and Dr Mamta Bisht were present on the occasion. Students of MSc Chemistry, final year, helped in decorating and managing the entire event.