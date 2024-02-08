U’chal University hosts Session on ‘Professional Qualification: Right Choice for Career’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 6 Feb: Uttaranchal Institute of Management, Uttaranchal University, hosted an International Guest Session on “Professional Qualification: Right Choice for Career” focusing on the integration of professional qualifications as a strategic choice for one’s career. This theme accentuates the importance of aligning academic pursuits with professional goals and the broader context of career development.

The session witnessed the presence of Chancellor Jitender Joshi, Vice President Dr Satbir Singh Sehgal, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajesh Bahuguna, Dean UIM, Dr Pradeep Suri, and HoD Management Dr Tilottama Singh.

International guest speaker Teresa Jacobs, one of the leaders of the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC), UK, focused on the key aspects of the modern concepts of Education – skill acquisition and methods for employability enhancement. Jacobs is the Executive Director of the Learning Wing of the ISDC, which offers services in over 120 countries.

During her session, Jacobs provided a platform for engaging deliberations and the exchange of ideas among participants on the Importance of Professional Qualifications, Career Planning, Career Advancement, Industry Relevance, Skill Enhancement, Global Perspective, Continuous Learning, Networking and Recognition, Return on Investment, Guidance and Support, Case Studies and Success Stories. Overall, the session aimed to guide students and professionals in making informed decisions about integrating professional qualifications into their career paths for long-term success and fulfillment.

Dr Tilottama Singh welcomed the dignitaries and gave a brief introduction of Jacobs. The session was followed by words of motivation by Dean, Academics, and Dean, UIM, Prof (Dr) Pradeep Suri, and the Vice President of Uttaranchal University, Prof (Dr) Satbir Singh Sehgal.