U’chal University ranked among top 100 globally for ‘Industry Application’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 10 Jun: Uttaranchal University, Dehradun is the only one from Uttarakhand featured 70th among the top 100 Universities in the category “Industry Application” for its research in this area, and ranked 145th in “Top Innovative University” category of the World-by-World Universities Real Impact (WURI) 2024.

University President Jitendra Joshi congratulated the team of Research & Innovation for this global accomplishment and for setting a benchmark in quality education. He said the global ranking of the University is a matter of pride for the state and country.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dharam Buddhi mentioned that WURI evaluates the university’s real contributions to society, highlighting creative and innovative approaches to research and educational programmes based on various categories like Student Support and Engagement, Student Mobility and Openness, Industrial Application, Entrepreneur Spirit, Crisis Management, Social Responsibility, Generative AI Application, Support for Global Resilience, Leadership, Funding, Infrastructure/Technology, Symbol/Promotion, and Culture/Values.

Dr Rajesh Singh, Director, Research & Innovation and Dr Anita Gehlot, Head, Research & Innovation, further mentioned that this is the third time the University earned the WURI ranking.

Global Universities with repute have participated in the ranking including Arizona State University, Stanford University, University of Pennsylvania, Aalto University, Harvard University, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge and Indian Institute of Technology from India. Uttaranchal University got the rank on the basis of innovations and its industrial applications.