U’chal Varsity holds ACS Chemistry Festival

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Mar: The Department of Chemistry, Uttaranchal University, celebrated a two-day chemistry festival on 24-25 March in its premises, here. The festival was inaugurated by Chancellor Jitendra Joshi, Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Devender Pathak, Director (Dr) Abhishek Joshi, Dean, Sciences, Prof (Dr) Ajay Singh, (Dr) Poonam Negi and Shivam Pandey by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The festival was organised in association with American Chemical Society (ACS) by the UU-ACS International Chapter. The main theme of the event was “Hands on Approach of Chemistry in Daily Life” which focussed on the magic of chemistry in regular life.

The students of BSc (H) Chemistry and MSc (Chemistry/IC) showed their ability and out of the box thinking capability to demonstrate a number of experiments such as Magical Pen, Chemical Bar, Lava Lamp, Preparation of Soap and many others. A number of students from various schools such as Government Inter College (Horawala), Dehradun Public School, Doon Presidency, Kendriya Vidyalaya (IMA) and many others participated enthusiastically. The students were enthralled by the magic of chemistry. Quiz and poster competitions were also organised.

The event ended with distribution of prizes to the winners. Nikhil and Piyush of GIC, Horawala, got the first and second prizes, respectively, while Anshika Rawat of Kendriya Vidyalaya (IMA) was awarded the 3rd prize in the quiz competition. Vishwajeet, Vibha, Suryapratap and Vishal of MSc Chemistry were awarded for their demonstration while Ankit Joshi, Sumit Bhatt, Himani Bhandari and Yukta Saklani got the prize for the “Most Popular Demo”.

The event was conceptualised by Dean, Sciences, Prof (Dr) Ajay Singh and ACS Chapter Coordinator Shivam Pandey. Dr Tarun Kumar, Dr Waseem Ahmad, Manoj, Gurmeet and Megha Thakur helped in organising the event. Among those present were Dean, Agriculture, MP Singh, Dean, Pharmacy, Vikas Jakhmola, Coordinator Shivam Pandey, Dr Bharti Ramola, Dr Poonam Negi and others. Around 150 students participated. ACS awarded Dr Ajay Singh with the most commendable award for the chemistry festival and provided 1500 USD for Best Chemistry Festival Project in India.