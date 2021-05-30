U’chal Varsity holds Virtual Workshop on “New Perspectives on Drug Discovery”

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 May: Uttaranchal Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Uttaranchal University, organised an international two-day Virtual Workshop on “New Perspectives on Drug Discovery and Development” on 27-28 May.

The workshop began with an inaugural speech by Dr Tarun Parashar. This was followed by an address by Chief Guest and Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof (Dr) Devendra Pathak. He appreciated the efforts of pharmacists in research and development, especially in clinical trials, and congratulated the team of UIPS for selecting the topic for the workshop. Prof (Dr) Vikash Jakhmola, Dean – UIPS, and Convener of the event, welcomed all Guests of Honour, the participants and faculty members on the virtual platform in his welcome note.

On day one, Dr Biswajit Mishra, Instructor in Medicine (Research) Brown University, Rhode Island, USA, and Dr Veenu Bala, Post Doc Research Associate, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, USA, shared their views on drug development and drug discovery. Dr Biswajit placed emphasis on the development of antimicrobial peptides as a novel drug delivery candidate for the treatment of diseases. He also discussed the mechanism of antibiotic action in treatment. Dr Veenu Bala shared her research experience on DMPK and ADME in drug development.

On day two, Dr Yashpal Singh Chhonker, Assistant Professor (Research) of Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, and Dr Siddharta Banerjee, Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Alabama, USA, gave their presentations and research studies on new molecular development of drugs with innovative molecular modeling methods. The session was an interactive one as participants participated in the question-answer session.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Amit Semwal, HOD, UIPS. E-certificates were distributed to all those who attended by the Organising committee comprising Dr Tarun Parashar and Dr Ankit Sharma. A total of 300 participants got themselves registered at the national and international levels for the workshop.