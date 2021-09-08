U’chal Varsity rewards Best Teachers & Researchers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Sep: Uttaranchal University today felicitated emerging achievers in the academic and research spheres. Chancellor of the university Jitendra Joshi awarded 24 teachers and trainers for their splendid teaching abilities and 3 researchers for their exemplary research work, respectively.

Officiating Vice Chancellor and Chairman of the Selection Committee of the University Prof Rajesh Bahuguna stated that the basis of selection of best teachers was feedback from the students, while published research papers, books, projects, patents, etc., were the basis for the best researchers. Cash awards along with mementos and letters of appreciation were distributed on this occasion.

The Best Teacher Awardees were Dr Poonam Rawat, Gaurav Singh Negi, Ishteyaaq Ahmad, Dr Reshu, Dr Rachna Juyal, Alka Singh, Komil Kumar, Kapil Rajput, Dr Jitendra Singh, Dr Shushant Singh, Dr Amitabh Bhargava, Dr Deepa Devi, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Nidhi Gairola, Bharti, Shefali Khatri, Abhiranjan Dixit, Arvind Singh Rawat, Anil Singh Chauhan, Dr Indra Rautela, Dr Awaneesh Kumar, Praveen Chandra Semwal, Dr Reeta Rautela, Reetu Naudiyal and Rachit Rastogi.

The Best Researcher Awardees were Dr SP Gairola, Dr Preeti Gairola and Dr Ajay Singh.

In his address, the Chancellor remarked that teaching is a noble profession and incomparable with other vocations. Uttaranchal University considers her teachers and researchers as best intellectual property.

Also present on the occasion were Prof Pradeep Suri, Prof Ajay Singh, Prof SD Pandey, Prof Vikas Jakhmola, Prof Poonam Rawat, Prof MP Singh, Prof Kartikey Gaur, Prof Jitendra Sinha, Prof SK Shah, Manish Badoni and hundreds of teachers and researchers.