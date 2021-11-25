U’chal Varsity VC features in world’s top 2% researchers’ list

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Nov: Professor Dharam Buddhi, Vice-Chancellor, Uttaranchal University, Dehradun, has been featured in the top 2% of the scientists listed by Stanford University, USA. Stanford University has recently released the index representing the top 2% of the most-cited scientists. The report was prepared by a team of experts led by Jeroen Baas, Director, Research Analytics & Data Services, Elsevier, and Johan Ioannidis, Eminent Professor at Stanford University.

This database provides standardised information on citations, h-index, co-authorship-adjusted index, citations to papers in different authorship positions, and a composite indicator. As per the method, all researchers are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields.

As per Google Scholar, total citations of Professor Dharam Buddhi are 10,423 with h-index 32. In the field of research in Phase Change Materials, his rank is 2nd globally as per Google Scholar database.

Professor Dharam Buddhi is also Indian coordinator of an Indo Australia Strategic Research Fund and the Australian coordinator is Prof Frank Bruno, University of South Australia.

Prof Dharam Buddhi was international consultant to Asian Development Bank for a Sri Lanka Project on Green Power.

He is actively involved in research areas like Energy Storage, Green Buildings and Energy Efficiency, Renewable Power, etc.

As per the report of Government of India, International Comparative Research Base (2009-14) by Department of Science & Technology, Top 10 publications in Energy, Dr Buddhi’s paper was ranked number one. Dr Dharam Buddhi has 68 patents to his credit out of which a few are granted.

Jitendra Joshi, Chancellor of Uttaranchal University, congratulated him for his commendable accomplishments at the global level, stating that this recognition places the University in the global map of excellence in research and brings great pride to the university and Uttarakhand.