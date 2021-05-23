UCOST celebrates International Biodiversity Day-2021 

Dehradun, 22 May: The International Biodiversity Day-2021 on the theme “We are Part of the Solution #ForNature” was celebrated by UCOST, SPECS, NASI UK Chapter, through virtual mode today on 22nd May, 2021. Dr G. S.Rawat, FNASc, Former Director, Wildlife Institute of India (WII) was the Keynote speaker of the program. Dr Rajendra Dobhal, FNASc, Director General, UCOST, welcomed the chief guest and the participants. Dr Dobhal gave his tribute to Late Padma Vibhushan Sundarlal Bahuguna for his extraordinary contribution for Himalayan environment and also shed light on some of the lesser known aspects of his life of high principles. Bahuguna inaugurated the biodiversity park earlier in 2018 which is situated at Vigyan Dham Jhajra he recalled. Prof A.N. Purohit, former Vice Chancellor, HNB Garhwal University and Prof DK Maheshwari, former Vice Chancellor, Gurukul Kangri Vishvavidyalaya, Haridwar also expressed their views on the occasion. Dr G. S. Rawat delivered his keynote lecture on “Science, Policy and Practice of Biodiversity Conservation in the Context of Uttarakhand: Introspection and Prospection”. In his keynote lecture, he addressed various issues on Himalayan environment, ecosystem, flora & fauna of Uttarakhand, CBD, biodiversity, policies, international agenda, and priorities for Uttarakhand, etc.

Dr Brijmohan Sharma, Secretary SPECS and Mona Bali announced the winners of “Nanhe Vaigyanik” Competitions, which was jointly organized by UCOST, SPECS, NASI UK Chapter and the Govt. PG College, Rishikesh on the occasion of National Technology Day-2021, through online presentations. Following participants were awarded in the competition:

Group-1: I-Prabhjot Simgh, Dehradun; II- Pradyumn, Haridwar; and III- Aniket, Devidhar, H.P.

Group-2: I-Prapti Singh, Roorkee; II- Ria Bisht, Dehradun; and III- Aparajita, Haridwar

Group-3: I- Shagun Goyal, GBPUAT, Pantnagar; II- Navin Kumar, RCU College, Purola; III- Abhishek, RC PG College, Uttarkashi.

Group-4: I- Sunita, PG College, Berinag; II- Gunjan Karki; III-Eesha Chauhan, HVM PG College, Haridwar.

Dr D.P. Uniual, Joint Director, UCOST coordinated the whole program. Dr Aparna Sharma, SSO, UCOST delivered vote of thanks to the chair and all the participants.

The session was attended by GS Rautela, Advisor, Science City Dehradun; faculties of degree colleges; staff of UCOST, RSC; and more than hundred participants. The live streaming of the program was done through official Facebook and YouTube channel.