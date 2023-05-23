UCOST celebrates International Biodiversity Day at RSC

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 May: The International Biodiversity day was celebrated by Uttarakhand Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) at the Regional Science Centre (RSC), here, today. This year’s theme for the celebration of Biodiversity Day was “From Agreement to Action: Build Back Biodiversity”.

On the occasion Dr Saket Badola, Director, Rajaji Tiger Reserve, delivered the keynote lecture. He emphasised on biodiversity of fauna and wild life conservation. He quoted several successes stories encompassing biodiversity conservation in India and asked students to take up the conservation of the biodiversity in the form of a hobby and develop interest in related topics.

Professor Durgesh Pant, Director General, UCOST, talked about the importance of conservation of different species and degradation caused to the environment by human activities. GS Rautela, Advisor, Science City, and former DG, NCSM, described the challenges in biodiversity conservation and promoted the concept of a futuristic DNA Park for the conservation of endangered species. He urged students to take the oath for conservation of biodiversity in their daily lives.

Dr Uniyal, Joint Director, UCOST, spoke about biodiversity in relation to climate change and importance of conserved areas for the protection of animals. Dr Piyush Joshi, SSO & In-charge, RSC, described the role of Science and Technology in the conservation of the ecosystem and informed those present about the upcoming science centers in Uttarakhand for creating awareness among the masses. He also coordinated the session and delivered the vote of thanks.

Several students from various schools and colleges, Scientists and UCOST/RSC staff were present at the event.