UCOST holds event on ‘Climate Change & Preparedness for Disasters’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Sep: A programme was held under the joint aegis of Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST), HESCO, and Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, here, on the occasion of ‘Himalayan Day’, on Saturday, in the auditorium of the Wadia Institute. The topic was “Climate Change and Preparedness for Disasters”. Environmentalist Dr Reema Pant said that through this programme, participants would get information about the causes and preparedness for climate change and disasters.

Dr Kalachand Sain, Director of Wadia Institute, welcomed the experts and participants. He threw light on the significance and importance of Himalaya Day. He stressed on wise use and utilisation of Himalayan resources so that the future generations are not adversely affected.

Chief Guest Padma Bhushan awardee (Dr) Anil Prakash Joshi said in his address that the Himalayas are a new mountain range, still in the process of formation. He called upon the youth present to be strong to save the Himalayas. Taking forward the message of the Chief Minister, he said it is important for the government as well as society to discharge their responsibilities in protecting the Himalayan environment.

The event featured two panel discussion sessions 1) ‘Climate Change and the Himalayas – Challenges and Opportunities’ and 2) ‘Development of Disaster Resilience and Mountain Ecosystems’, in which participants from various institutions presented their ideas.

Director General of UCOST, Prof Durgesh Pant said in his concluding remarks that the Himalaya has been providing various types of facilities to the people. They depended on the Himalayas for their livelihood and, today, also there is dependence on the natural resources of the Himalayas. He added that more such programmes would be organised in the future, which would make the general public aware of the various disasters occurring in the Himalayas.

The programme was conducted by Prahlad Singh Adhikari, Coordinator, UCOST.

Dr Devpriya Dutta, Advisor to the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, UNDP Chairman Pradeep Mehta were also present.

More than 250 scientists, students, researchers, social workers and eminent guests were present from UCOST, Wadia Institute, HESCO, various sections of society and institutions like Tula Institute, Gurukul Kangri University, etc.