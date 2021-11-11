UCOST holds talk on Uttarakhand Movement

By Our Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Nov: On the occasion of Uttarakhand Formation Day, a Popular Lecture was organised by Uttarakhand State Council for Science & Technology at Vigyan Dham, here, today.

The lecture was delivered by eminent historian Ajay Sharma on ‘Journey of Uttarakhand Rajya Andolan’. In his inaugural address, Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Director General, UCOST, said, “As we have completed 21 years of foundation of Uttarakhand, today, it is time for us to focus on the achievements and progress we have achieved, so far. In his inaugural address, Dr Dobhal said, “If we want to give something to our youth, we should give them the spirit of sportsmanship so that they can deal with various struggles of life. We don’t have a regular capital, so we have to face many developmental issues as many projects can’t be implemented in the temporary capital.”

He also said that, in many areas, there were developmental disabilities in the state, as more than 80% of facilities are only in Dehradun and the plains. So policymakers should focus on local issues of the state. He said there is abundance of opportunities in the state in the form of solar energy, water energy and the tourism sector. Science and Technology are the backbone of development and progress, so they had to be focused on.

Ajay Sharma gave a detailed lecture on various phases of the Uttarakhand Rajya Andolan and the struggle of the organisations and people involved in this historic event. He said, “If we want to understand society, we have to read history. No revolution comes suddenly. The people of Uttarakhand believed that our culture, geographical area and habitat are different from the plains, so we should have a separate hill state. This idea gave birth to the Uttarakhand statehood movement.”

Many organisations like Nasha Nahi Rozgar Do, Uttarakhand Sangarshvani, Uttarakhand Jan Parishad, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal and Uttarakhand Jan Seva Manch, etc., were involved in this movement. Leaders and social activists like Indramani Badoni, Dr DD Pant, Pradeep Tamta, Swami Agnivesh, etc., were the faces behind this movement. He said more than 40 people lost their lives during the movement.

He explained the events and trigger points of the movement. He said it was sad that, even after 21 years of the formation of the Uttarakhand, the people are not the policymakers of the state. Sustainable development is the need of the hour. Jairaj and Rakesh Oberoi shared their views and suggestions about the progress of Uttarakhand.

The event was coordinated by Dr DP Uniyal, Joint Director, UCOST. Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Jairaj, Dr DP Uniyal, Rakesh Oberoi, Dr Negi (Wadia Institute), Dr Oberoi (CII), Dr BM Sharma (SPECS), Dr Prashant, District Coordinator, Dehradun, Amit Pokhriyal, Dr Ashutosh Mishra and UCOST staff were present on the occasion.