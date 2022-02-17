UCOST holds ‘Vigyan Utsav’ on Science Communication & Popularisation

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Feb: UCOST organised a Vigyan Utsav on the theme, “Science Communication & Popularisation”, as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav today, in collaboration with DST, GoI, through online mode.

Dr Aparna Sharma, Senior Scientific Officer, UCOST, delivered the welcome address and also coordinated the session. In the inaugural address, Dr Debapriya Dutta, Advisor, SEED Division, DST, emphasised the relationship of Science Communication with its popularisation for the masses. He said that SCP is an important aspect of Innovation and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Director General, UCOST, said that a Science Communicator like Prof Yashpal established a milestone in the field of science communication. He suggested making a pool of science communicators with the help of DST.

Dr DP Uniyal, Joint Director, UCOST, gave a talk on “STI Ecosystem for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat”. He shed light on the council’s science popularisation activities and the network of UCOST throughout the state in this regard.

In the keynote address, GS Rautela, Advisor, Science City, Dehradun, shed light on the network of Science Centres and Science Cities across the country. He mentioned the traditional as well as non-traditional methods of science communication with the help of examples.

Dr Brijmohan Sharma, Secretary, SPECS, spoke about science communication for a quality life. He also focused on Science for All. Dr Pratul Joshi, State In-Charge, AIR, Almora, said that Akashwani is a powerful tool for Science Communication, its use should be maximised. Vinay Kumar Gupta, former Executive Director, ONGC, shared his experience in the field of Science Communication. Dr Hemwati Nandan, Gurukul Kangri University, Haridwar, encouraged the students to do scientific writing. The INSPIRE & NCSC awardees Vinay Joshi, Kunti Verma and Harsh Sumrav shared their experience of Science Communication in the state.

Dr Kailash N Bhardwaj, Scientific Officer, UCOST, proposed the vote of thanks. Dr Rashmi Sharma, Scientist E, DST; Dr Ravikant Prajapati, Scientist, DST; and other Scientists, Faculty members, Researchers, Students, UCOST & RSC staff, etc., were present during the event.