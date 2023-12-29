UCOST hosts discussion on challenges faced by SC, ST communities

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Dec: The Uttarakhand Council for Science & Technology (UCOST) hosted a meeting to address the challenges faced by Scheduled Caste and Tribe communities in Uttarakhand at its campus here today. The focus of the discussion centred around the significant role of science, technology, and media in improving the livelihoods of these communities, with the primary objective of empowerment through skill development and entrepreneurship training. The main objective of this programme was to discuss empowerment of the Scheduled Caste and Tribe communities through skill development and entrepreneurship training.

During this meeting, Director General, UCOST, Prof Durgesh Pant stated that, in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, efforts are being made by UCOST to improve the livelihood of Scheduled Caste and Tribal communities through scientific applications. He said that media has an important role in improving the lives of people belonging to these communities.

During this meeting, a detailed presentation of the project was made by Dr Manmohan Singh Rawat, Scientific Officer, in which topics like traditional knowledge system, livelihood improvement and mapping of resources through remote sensing system were explained. Media representatives, subject experts, scientists and researchers actively participated in the event. The media persons also shared their views, recognising the substantial impact of media in shaping the narrative and improving the lives of the Scheduled Caste and Tribe communities.

The chief guest was MLA, Gangolihat, Fakir Ram Tamta, who noted that, on the lines of Himachal, Uttarakhand too can develop means of employment by adopting employment oriented entrepreneurship like horticulture, agriculture, horticulture and flower farming. Dr GS Rawat, eminent scientist, stated that it is very important to document the traditional knowledge system of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes of Uttarakhand.

GM, Public Relations, Amit Pokhriyal proposed the vote of thanks and expressed gratitude for the contributions of all participants. Dr Poonam Gupta and Dr Ajay Tyagi, along with colleagues from UCOST, were present, concluding the event on a positive note. The discussions and insights shared during the meeting set the groundwork for future endeavours aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of SC/ST communities in Uttarakhand.