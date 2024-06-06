UCOST launches Himalayan Academy of Science & Technology on World Environment Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Jun: Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) celebrated World Environment Day, today, with a series of events focusing on sustainability and environmental awareness.

The day started with a tree plantation drive led by Prof Durgesh Pant, Director General, UCOST, along with guests and students from a special school.

The event was followed by the welcome address of Dr DP Uniyal, Joint Director, UCOST.

Prof Durgesh Pant, Director General, UCOST, in his opening remarks set the tone for the day’s discussions.

The first panel session, themed “Conservation of Soil and Water for Ecological Security in the Himalayas”, featured a series of insightful discussions.

Dr RK Singh, Principal Scientist (SWCE) and Head, Hydrology & Engineering Division, highlighted the importance of the “5Js” – Jal, Jiwan, Jungle, , J(Z)ameen, Janwar – emphasising the crucial role of water in sustaining life.

Dr Prashant Rai, Regional Director, Central Ground Water Board underscored the significance of water conservation and announced the installation of rainwater harvesting systems at UCOST.

Prof GS Rajwar, former Principal, Government Degree College, stressed the need for students to be aware of agricultural practices, particularly the cultivation of various vegetables and crops.

Prof Gulshan Kumar Dhingra, Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University, congratulated UCOST on its World Environment Day celebrations.

A highlight of the event was the launch of a book by Brigadier KG Behl (Retd), “Technical Poem”, which will be digitally available on the UCOST website.

The second panel session featured Dr GS Rawat, Emeritus Scientist, UCOST, announcing the launch of the Himalayan Academy of Science & Technology (HAST) and releasing its brochures.

Praladh Adhikari elaborated on the vision and mission of HAST, aimed at fostering a large community-driven forum of scientists, technologists, and academicians to promote mountain-specific studies, research innovation, and technological interventions.

Dr RP Singh, Director, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, delivered a talk on the beauty of Earth and the collective responsibility to protect the environment.

Dr Reema Pant, an educationist, emphasised the need for a collective effort to safeguard the environment for future generations and discussed gender equality in environmental initiatives.

GS Rautela, Advisor, Science City, highlighted that science & technology is a saviour of our society.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Kanchan Dobhal, Scientific Officer, UCOST. The session was coordinated by Jagriti Uniyal, Scientific Officer, UCOST, and Nalin Sharma, UCOST.

The programme was attended by students from various institutes and colleges of Dehradun, UCOST & RSC officials and staff members.